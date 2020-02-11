Four-month-old girl recovers from coronavirus in China's Hainan

HAIKOU, February 11./TASS/. Haikou City People's Hospital on the Island of Hainan confirmed Tuesday that a four-month-old girl recovered from the virus, according to Xinhua.

According to the news agency, earlier the child and her family returned to Haikou from the city of Xiaogang, located at the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus: the Hubei Province. On January 27, doctors confirmed that the infant was infected with the coronavirus.

On February 7, the Chinese authorities reported that the oldest patient recovered from coronavirus — the man was 91 years old. According to latest updates, 142 cases of infection with 3 fatal outcomes were registered on Hainan, 19 people recovered.