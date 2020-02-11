Poll: Most Russians blame Trump for worsening tensions between Washington, Moscow

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is more likely to be exacerbating tensions between Washington and Moscow than boosting relations, yet, in contrast, Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeks to avoid conflicts, a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center indicates.

"More than one-third of Russians (37%) believe that Donald Trump’s actions escalate tensions between Russia and the United States," the pollster said in a statement on Tuesday. "About the same amount of our fellow citizens (33%) think that the US president seeks to avoid conflicts but is reluctant to build closer ties with Russia. Only about eight percent of Russians assume that Donald Trump’s goal is to improve relations between the two countries," the statement adds.

As many as 43% of those surveyed said that the Russian president seeks to avoid conflicts but does not strive to build closer ties with the US. Another 41% pointed out that Putin is trying to better relations between Russia and the United States. About three percent of the poll’s participants noted that the Russian head of state was responsible for raising tensions with Washington.

According to the poll’s outcome, most Russians (43%) are indifferent to Trump, 25% don’t trust him, 12% don’t like him, another 12% are skeptical and ten percent are disappointed with him.

The nationwide poll involving 1,600 respondents was conducted on October 8, 2019. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.