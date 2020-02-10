Russia always to honor memory of Great Victory in WWII, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Western countries should understand that Russia will never forget the Soviet soldiers’ feat in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the ministry’s festive meeting on the occasion of Diplomat’s Day on Monday.

"This year marks 75 years of the Great Victory, in which our country together will all the peoples of the former Soviet Union played a decisive role. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, we together with you surely cannot forget and will never forget the feats of our fathers. We would very much want our Western colleagues to bear this in mind," Russia’s top diplomat said.