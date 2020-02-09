Seven new coronavirus cases reported on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

TOKYO, February 9. /TASS/. Japanese doctors have registered seven more cases of the novel coronavirus among those onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, Asahi TV channel reported on Sunday.

This brings the total number of passengers and crew members diagnosed with coronavirus to 70. The new patients’ nationality has not been reported.

There are nearly 3,700 people onboard the Diamond Princess from 50 countries, including Russia. There are no Russians among those who have contracted the virus.

The cruise ship departed from Yokohama, Japan, on January 20 and sailed back on February 3. Among the passengers was a Chinese national who was later found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. He went off the ship in Hong Kong on January 25. The Japanese authorities ordered the cruise ship to be anchored off Yokohama for the people aboard to be given health screenings. The cruise ship has been kept in 14-day quarantine, which will last until February 19.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded 37,000, and more than 810 people have died.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.