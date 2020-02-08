{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

No plans yet for evacuation of Russians from South China - consul general

The Guangdong Province’s government has any kind of control over the situation, Russia’s Consul General in Guangzhou said

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. There are no grounds yet for evacuation of the Russian nationals staying in southern China in the wake of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV outbreak, Viktor Pashkov, Russia’s Consul General in Guangzhou (Guangdong Province, known also as Cantor Province), told TASS on Saturday.

"Currently, the Guangdong Province’s government has any kind of control over the situation. There are no plans to quarantine either the whole province or some cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen. All internal and external checkpoints in the province are operating as usual, except those closed on the administrative border with Hong Kong. Domestic and international transport services are provided as usual," he said.

"Medical posts are set up at the airports, train and bus stations as well as on highways. Aeroflot flights Moscow-Guangzhou-Moscow run as scheduled. Therefore, if anybody wants, they can return to Russia on a regular flight in a routine manner," the consul added.

"Thus, there are no plans for evacuation yet, as the province is open as well as its cities, Aeroflot operates flights and the consulate general in Guangzhou functions as usual," Pashkov stressed.

"Nevertheless, as the situation is changing rapidly, we always ask [Russian] citizens to register with the consulate general because we should know how many compatriots are living in our consular district, so that we can get in touch with them quickly," he said adding that the consulate stays in constant contact with the Guangdong government.

"We are updated by our Chinese counterparts so we ask our dear compatriots to regularly follow the news on the sites of the consulate general and the embassy, and not to use unverified information," the consul general stressed.

Situation in the region

"The point is that we call on the people who do not have strong reasons for staying in this region to consider the possibility of flying back to Russia on Aeroflot regular flights. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has already advised Russian nationals to avoid nonessential travel to China. We can confirm that it is better not to stay here without a good reason," the diplomat explained.

According to the consul, although no restrictions have been imposed yet on the public moving around the city and public transport provides services as scheduled, the government issued an order to wear protective masks at public places. He added that visitors’ access to residential compounds was limited, since districts had been instructed to curb travel inside residential areas. The management of residential compounds and office buildings were instructed to monitor the influx in visitors and take their temperature.

"Business and tourism life in Guangzhou has been put on hold. Neither meaningful business talks nor tourist programs can hardly be arranged amid current conditions," Pashkov added.

"The authorities strongly advise the public against going out without an urgent need, if only to a corner food store. The largest exhibition center Pazhou, the venue of the Canton Fair, has suspended operation. Parks, fairs, entertainment centers and most eateries are closed. Massive entertaining events are cancelled. Therefore, let me repeat, our opinion is that Russian citizens should avoid nonessential travel to the region, nor should they stay here without a good reason," the consul general concluded.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed 34,500 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has hit more than 700, yet more than 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

Russian national Vinnik’s attorneys appeal Paris court’s ruling on custody
The defense team of Vinnik also have appealed to the UN because of the violation of his rights by courts in European countries
Read more
Turkey failed to fulfill ‘a couple of key commitments’ in Idlib, Lavrov says
First, they failed to separate the armed opposition from the terrorists for the Nusra Front, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
There may not be another opportunity to implement Russia’s national projects, says Putin
The Russian leader called on the government to monitor the work and decisions made within this program aimed to improve Russia’s economy and social well-being of citizens
Read more
Snowden seeks to extend Russian residence permit, lawyer says
Snowden's residence permit will expire in April 2020
Read more
Ancient paintings discovered during Moscow Kremlin’s Uspensky Cathedral restoration
Russia has very few surviving frescos created in late XV - early XVI centuries
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur
This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur spaceport
Read more
Russia’s latest artillery and mortar systems to go into serial production in 2021
The trials will end in the coming 18 months
Read more
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
In the past 24 hours, militants violated the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 31 times
Read more
Russia to react to US-NATO exercise Defender 2020 in Europe — Lavrov
Moscow will react in a way that will not create unnecessary risks, according to the Russian top diplomat
Read more
Russia, India ready to produce Ka-226T light multirole helicopters
The Ka-226T helicopter meets the wishes of the Indian side, the CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport said
Read more
Kremlin says Russia, Belarus reached gas supply deal on 2019 terms
Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak said it on Friday after bilateral talks
Read more
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Read more
Berlin does not accept exterritorial sanctions, Germany’s Cabinet says
The US intends to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia attempts to complete its construction, media reported Tuesday, citing US diplomatic sources
Read more
Russia ready to supply India with more kits to assemble T-90S tanks
T-90s is the main battle tank in service with the Ground Forces of India
Read more
Russian lawmaker killed in helicopter crash in Tatarstan, source says
Earlier, it was reported that a Bell 407 helicopter with three passengers aboard crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan
Read more
Russia, Mexico have good prospects for expanding military-technical cooperation — Lavrov
Read more
Defense Ministry: Israel's airstrike on Damascus could have affected passenger plane
The plane was escorted out of the danger zone and assisted in landing at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
Russian defense firm at final stage of developing new combat module
The AU-220M is an unmanned cannon and machine-gun module
Read more
No plans so far to include US, Canada, UK into Russian e-visas project — ministry
The visa issue is among the strongest irritants in Russian-US relations at the moment
Read more
China builds second hospital in Wuhan in two weeks
The decision to construct the Leishenshan hospital was taken on January 25
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of upgraded Tu-160M bomber’s debut flight
Read more
Plane with Russian children on board departs from Syria
The press service of the Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said that the children will be taken to the National Medical Research Center of Children's Health, where relatives will be waiting for them
Read more
Foreign Ministry blames terrorists for death of Russian, Turkish military experts in Syria
More than 1,000 attacks have been recorded in the past two weeks alone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Russia and Mexico have similar positions on situation in Venezuela — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that both Russia and Mexico call for resolving all issues in Venezuela "exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue between all political forces"
Read more
Upper stage with 34 OneWeb satellites separates from carrier rocket's third stage
The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat-M booster and 34 OneWeb satellites was launched from the 31st platform on the Baikonur spaceport at 12:42am Moscow time
Read more
Press review: Impeachment fiasco may help re-elect Trump and US advances into Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 7
Read more
OMV does not expect early resumption of Nord Stream 2 construction
On Feb 4, Handelsblatt newspaper reported citing US diplomatic sources, that the US intends to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia attempts to complete its construction
Read more
Face masks made mandatory in Russia’s Khabarovsk to prevent coronavirus spread
The city is also curtailing mass events
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Read more
Eight people killed in mass brawl in Kazakhstan
By now, 47 people have been detained and taken to a police station
Read more
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force employs Yars ICBMs in large-scale drills in Siberia
During the drills, the missile troops will perform a march to a distance of up to 100 km
Read more
Russian Central Bank lowers key rate to 6%
The regulator has decided to cut the key rate for the sixth consecutive time
Read more
Turkey sets up four new observation points in Syria’s Idlib, media reports say
Earlier, the Syrian Army Command said in a communique that the Turkish forces took positions on the line between the towns of Binnish, Ma’aret Masrin and Taftanaz
Read more
Upcoming Aist-2T satellites to digitize entire Russian surface in one year
The Aist-2T are scheduled for launch in 2022
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
Turkish forces shell Damascus’ positions near Saraqib in Idlib, media reports say
Turkey’s attack came at the same time as the counterattack of Syrian armed groups attempting to return to their previous positions lost during the Syrian government’s advance in the area
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko play for the same team in friendly hockey game
he match ended with a 13-4 score in favor of Putin and Lukashenko’s team
Read more
Syrian army enters Saraqib in Idlib region — TV
The troops launched a sweep operation in Saraqib’s residential areas after illegal armed groups had abandoned the city
Read more
Russia to develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the sides have also agreed to develop trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation in conditions of illegal sanctions
Read more
Kremlin hopes US stops demonizing Russia as 'boogeyman' in its domestic political battles
Russia "traditionally does not consider itself entitled to intervene in the domestic affairs of the United States," the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Moscow concerned over low-yield nuclear warheads deployed on US submarines
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the deployment suggests that "the pronouncements made by the American side in the declarative form about the possibility of deploying... in a hypothetical conflict are already being embodied in the metal and items"
Read more
Russia to deliver two Project 11356 frigates to India in first half of 2024
Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates
Read more
Movement for UN Charter gains momentum with support from Russia, Venezuela - Lavrov
Lavrov said that it is a very pressing task
Read more
T-15 Armata heavy combat vehicle to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square
Armed with the new module, the combat vehicles are capable of firing from a halt, on the move and on the float
Read more
Russia deems attempts to topple Venezuela’s government unacceptable - Lavrov
Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world
Read more
Helicopter with three passengers aboard crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan
One survivor can be seen from the air, while the fate of the rest people is not immediately known
Read more
At least 8-10 months needed to develop coronavirus vaccine, says Russian health minister
Read more
Turkish foreign minister vows tough response to clashes in Syria
Earlier, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Turkey continues to apply joint efforts with Russia to alleviate tensions in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
Syrian defenses repelling Israeli air raid on Damascus — SANA
SANA said the majority of projectiles were intercepted before striking their targets
Read more
Head of Norilsk Nickel Potanin heads Forbes Russia's richest people rating
His fortune increased during the day (February 6, 2020) by $ 418 million, to $ 25.1 billion
Read more