No plans yet for evacuation of Russians from South China - consul general

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. There are no grounds yet for evacuation of the Russian nationals staying in southern China in the wake of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV outbreak, Viktor Pashkov, Russia’s Consul General in Guangzhou (Guangdong Province, known also as Cantor Province), told TASS on Saturday.

"Currently, the Guangdong Province’s government has any kind of control over the situation. There are no plans to quarantine either the whole province or some cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen. All internal and external checkpoints in the province are operating as usual, except those closed on the administrative border with Hong Kong. Domestic and international transport services are provided as usual," he said.

"Medical posts are set up at the airports, train and bus stations as well as on highways. Aeroflot flights Moscow-Guangzhou-Moscow run as scheduled. Therefore, if anybody wants, they can return to Russia on a regular flight in a routine manner," the consul added.

"Thus, there are no plans for evacuation yet, as the province is open as well as its cities, Aeroflot operates flights and the consulate general in Guangzhou functions as usual," Pashkov stressed.

"Nevertheless, as the situation is changing rapidly, we always ask [Russian] citizens to register with the consulate general because we should know how many compatriots are living in our consular district, so that we can get in touch with them quickly," he said adding that the consulate stays in constant contact with the Guangdong government.

"We are updated by our Chinese counterparts so we ask our dear compatriots to regularly follow the news on the sites of the consulate general and the embassy, and not to use unverified information," the consul general stressed.

Situation in the region

"The point is that we call on the people who do not have strong reasons for staying in this region to consider the possibility of flying back to Russia on Aeroflot regular flights. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has already advised Russian nationals to avoid nonessential travel to China. We can confirm that it is better not to stay here without a good reason," the diplomat explained.

According to the consul, although no restrictions have been imposed yet on the public moving around the city and public transport provides services as scheduled, the government issued an order to wear protective masks at public places. He added that visitors’ access to residential compounds was limited, since districts had been instructed to curb travel inside residential areas. The management of residential compounds and office buildings were instructed to monitor the influx in visitors and take their temperature.

"Business and tourism life in Guangzhou has been put on hold. Neither meaningful business talks nor tourist programs can hardly be arranged amid current conditions," Pashkov added.

"The authorities strongly advise the public against going out without an urgent need, if only to a corner food store. The largest exhibition center Pazhou, the venue of the Canton Fair, has suspended operation. Parks, fairs, entertainment centers and most eateries are closed. Massive entertaining events are cancelled. Therefore, let me repeat, our opinion is that Russian citizens should avoid nonessential travel to the region, nor should they stay here without a good reason," the consul general concluded.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed 34,500 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has hit more than 700, yet more than 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.