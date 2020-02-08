Condition of those evacuated from China to Russia’s Tyumen stable - official

TYUMEN, February 8. /TASS/. The condition of citizens evacuated from China’s Hubei province to the Russian city of Tyuman is stable, no one is running a temperature, Director of the regional Healthcare Department Inna Kulikova told reporters on Saturday.

On February 5, two aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces transported 144 people from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, to Russia’s Tyumen. Among them were 128 Russians as well as citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries and Ukraine. On February 6, three of them were taken to the hospital due to running a higher temperature. No signs of the novel coronavirus were detected.

"The last night was clam. Everyone is feeling well. Neither those who have been quarantined in the sanatorium nor those in the hospital are running a high temperature," she said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large economic and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.