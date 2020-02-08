Three more coronavirus cases confirmed among passengers of cruise ship near Japan

TOKYO, February 8. /TASS/. Three more coronavirus cases have been confirmed among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been anchored near Japan’s Yokohama since February 3, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported on Saturday.

The newly reported cases brought the total number of passengers infected with the novel coronavirus 64. The citizenship of these three infected passengers have not been specified by the ministry. There are 3,700 passengers from 50 nations, including 24 Russian nationals aboard the Diamond Princess.

The cruise liner left Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. Among the passengers was one Chinese national infected with the coronavirus. On January 25, he disembarked in Hong Kong. The Japanese authorities decided to anchor the ship near Yokohama to conduct medical examination of all passengers. The ship has been quarantined for two weeks.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 28 other countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

According to the latest reports, over 34,870 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has now exceeded 720, yet more than 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.