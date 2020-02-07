Evacuation of Russians from Wuhan, Soyuz MS-13 crew return to Earth and crash landing of a Pegasus Airline jet are among some of the week's developments captured in TASS' photos.
This week in photos: Russian Wuhan evacuation, Soyuz MS-13 lands, and Istanbul plane crash
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
A group of medical personnel waiting for 80 people, carried by a Russian military plane, at an airport outside Tyumen, Russia, February 5. Russia has evacuated 144 people from Wuhan to Russia’s Tyumen Region, including 128 Russians and 16 foreigners (citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Ukraine)© AP Photo/Maxim Slutsky
ISS Expedition 61 crew member, US astronaut Christina Koch (NASA) after the landing of the space capsule of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the ISS Expedition 61 crew members in a steppe, outside the city of Zhezqazghan, Kazakhstan, February 6© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Rescue members and firefighters work after Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul, Turkey, February 5. At least three people were killed and nearly everyone on board received injuries of varying degrees© Burak Kara/Getty Images
Russian Orthodox clergy seen during a Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on the day of the 11th anniversary of the enthronement of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia, Moscow, Russia, February 1© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Britain's Prince Charles is greeted by members of the public as he leaves a TK Maxx store on Tooting High Street after meeting with employees, London, UK, February 4© Philip Toscano/PA via AP
Groundhog Club co-handlers holding groundhog Phil, the weather prognosticating animal, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, US, February 2. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring© AP Photo/Barry Reeger
US President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the Washington Post's front page showing news of Trump's acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 6© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The school's director Yuri Filimonov and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Center of Martial Arts sports school, Cherepovets, Russia, February 4© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A 2020 Rugby Europe Championship match between the men’s teams of Russia and Spain at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia, February 1© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
An Eurasian blue tit eats seeds from winter bird feeders made of plastic bags in Szczecin, Poland, February 5© EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI
People give offerings to the Goddess of the Sea, Iemanja, considered a patron saint of fishermen, on a beach during the Iemanja Festival in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2© EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI
