Hainan authorities report on coronavirus updates in six languages

HAIKOU, February 6. /TASS/. Hainan authorities inform the local population about coronavirus updates in six languages, according to www.hinews.cn.

The reports on coronavirus updates are published jointly by the provincial International Affairs Committee and the local Haikou administration daily. The authorities inform the population via various technological means. The information is translated in English, French, Russian, Arabic and Spanish.

The reports combine texts and graphics. They enable the population to learn more about the virus, aout medical institutions where the infected can get treatment, about airports', ports and railway stations' schedules amid coronavirus outbreak.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 28,000 in China with 564 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,100 people are said to have recovered from it.