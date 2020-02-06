Hainan's Sanya sets up fund worth $14.2 mln to boost tourism

HAIKOU, February 6. /TASS/. Sanya authorities created a fund worth 100 mln yuan ($14.2 mln) to boost tourism amid coronavirus outbreak, said the local department for tourism, culture, TV and sports.

According to the authorities, the city took measures to stop the decrease in tourism industry and local services sector. In particular, by the end of this month, the governmenent will allocate funds to compensate the financial damage brought by posponed public celebrations in the country. The air carriers will also receive compensations for cancelled flights amid coronavirus oubreak.

The program is expected to be implemented within a year. The authorities await applications for assistance from travel agencies and tourist services firms.

Hainan is one of the regions in China where a new type of coronavirus has been confirmed. According to the latest official data, 106 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the province, five people are said to have recovered from it. The largest number of cases was registered in the resort cities of Sanya and Haikou.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 28,000 in China with 564 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,100 people are said to have recovered from it.