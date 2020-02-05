Hainan sends more doctors to Hubei to fight coronavirus

HAIKOU, February 5. /TASS/. China's Hainan province sent a third group of medics (a hundred people) to Hubei province to fight against coronavirus, according to www.hinews.cn.

A total of 147 medical workers arrived in Jingzhou. Prior to this, the doctors worked, in particular, in the respiratory and emergency departments. The Hainan doctors, the news outlet reported, are able to independently provide any necessary assistance to local medics in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. In total, 286 medics from Hainan are working in Hubei province.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 24,000 in China with 492 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,100 people are said to have recovered from it.