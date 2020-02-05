Forty-five Russians evacuated from China via provisional ‘corridor’ in Amur Region

"According to official information, on February 5, a total of 45 Russians and two Chinese citizens returned to Russia via a provisional transport corridor organized through the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe checkpoints. Double temperature screening measures detected that one Russian man was allegedly showing symptoms of a respiratory disease. By now, he has been taken to a hospital to undergo required examination," the statement says.

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. A provisional border crossing ‘corridor’ opened on Wednesday for evacuation of 45 Russian nationals and two Chinese, who have residence permits in Russia, from the Chinese city of Heihe to the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk (located on the Amur River), the Amur Region’s government said in a statement.

Russia’s consumer safety regulator Rospotrebnadzor explained that all the Russians, who had returned from China, would be quarantined for 14 days. The employers will be obliged to provide their staff with official sick leaves. The arriving Chinese nationals have been isolated for up to 14 days at a specially equipped medical facility.

Earlier on Wednesday, 32 Chinese crossed into China from Russia via a separate corridor through the Blagoveshchensk checkpoint. It is a fourth provisional transport corridor organized through the checkpoints in Blagoveshchensk and Heihe to retrieve Russian nationals. Since January 28, nearly 500 Russians have returned to their homeland through it.

On January 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order closing the Russian border in the Far East, as a preventive measure against the spread of the newly identified coronavirus. On January 31, traffic was suspended via checkpoints. The authorities of Russian border regions have set up provisional corridors for Russian and Chinese nationals to return home.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, 24,300 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China. The virus’ death toll has now hit 492, yet more than 900 patients have recovered from the disease.