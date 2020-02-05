Youngest Russian national evacuated from Wuhan is seven months old

"The youngest [passenger on the flight] was seven-month-old Fyodor Yurievich, who had a very good flight. He was very brave. Now he is feeling well, he is under the supervision of pediatricians," Popova said, adding that the child has been quarantined at a rehabilitation center in the Tyumen Region along with his parents.

TYUMEN, February 5. /TASS/. The youngest Russian national evacuated by Russian Aerospace Forces from China’s Wuhan is seven months old; he is in good health, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova told reporters on Wednesday.

She informed that four children had been evacuated from China’s Wuhan to Russia. The oldest child is four and a half years old. Earlier, 144 citizens of Russia and other states were evacuated from Wuhan. Neither of them has shown symptoms of coronavirus so far. All passengers have been quarantined for 14 days on their arrival.

"Everyone is healthy; no symptoms of an infectious disease have been detected in any of the passengers or crew. Everyone has undergone tests, including accompanying persons. Everyone has a normal temperature," Popova said.

The Russian Embassy in China informed earlier that there were 341 Russian citizens on the territory of the Hubei province, with 183 having contacted the Russian embassy. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to send Russian Aerospace Forces planes to evacuate those citizens wishing to return to Russia. On February 5, two Russian military planes evacuated 144 people from Wuhan to Russia’s Tyumen.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 24,300 in China with over 490 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, 916 people are said to have recovered from it.