Hainan to deliver 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Hubei

HAIKOU, February 4. /TASS/. China's Hainan has shipped a batch of fresh fruits and vegetables to the central province of Hubei amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus, according to www.hinews.cn.

In total, over 500 tonnes of fruits and vegetables should be delivered to Hubei from February 1 to 7 in humanitarian aid to residents of the virus. Hainan's food products will be provided not only to local residents, but also to medical personnel and military personnel involved in the prevention and control of coronavirus in China's Hubei.

The number of cases in China has already exceeded 20,400, with more than 420 deaths registered. The highest number of infected was recorded in Hubei Province, where the spread of coronavirus throughout China began.

Hainan is one of the regions in China where a new type of coronavirus has been confirmed. According to the latest official data, 49 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the province, one of which turned out to be fatal. The largest number of cases was registered in the resort city of Sanya.