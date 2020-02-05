Hainan law enforcement officers conduct special operation amid coronavirus

HAIKOU, February 5. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities are conducting a special operation dubbed Spring Thunder aimed at stopping the sale of meat and wild animals hunting as this might be a source of coronavirus 2019-nCoV which causes pneumonia, according to www.hinews.cn.

According to the publication, the law enforcement authorities began the operation on January 22, more than 3,200 police officers are engaged in the operation. Within two weeks they have searched more than a thousand vehicles, more than 780 markets where banned food products could have been sold, as well about 1,400 motels, the authorities also conducted inspection at 315 livestock farms.

As the Hainan local authorities note, such measures are taken to minimize the risk of pneumonia spreading through the country. Due to the seraches, the police officers detained ten people and seized several firearms.

Earlier, Chinese experts said that the primary source of coronavirus in Hubei could be wild animals, in particular, bats and snakes. Thus, the Chinese government imposed tough restrictions, completely banning their sale and purchase.

According to official statistics, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Hainan reached 91 people, four residents were cured. About 40% of the cases were registered in the two largest Hainan cities — Sanya and Haikou. The local authorities are actively fighting the spread of pneumonia.