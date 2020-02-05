Second Russian jet evacuates 64 more people from Chinese Wuhan

The ministry’s press service clarified that no people were found to be sick. "According to the military medics’ report, those who arrived from the People's Republic of China are in satisfactory condition," the ministry underlined.

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The second Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft dispatched to evacuate Russian citizens from Chinese Wuhan has landed in the Tyumen Region with 64 evacuees aboard, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

All people who were transported to the Tyumen Region will be quarantined for 14 days at a specifically designated temporary accommodation.

Earlier, the first transport jet cleared out 80 people from Wuhan and delivered them to the Tyumen Region, including two foreigners - one from Tajikistan and the other from Armenia. Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor told reporters on Tuesday that Russians and citizens of other states will be accommodated in a rehabilitation center with autonomous infrastructure situated 30 km away from the city of Tyumen.

The Russian embassy says 341 Russians are currently staying in the Hubei Province, 183 of them contacted diplomats. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Aerospace Forces to send jets to evacuate them, two aircraft left Wuhan on Tuesday. According to head of the coronavirus prevention headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, 147 people will be evacuated to Russia, including 10 Belarusian, three Kazakh, one Armenian and one Ukrainian citizen.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries, apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of infections exceeded 24,300 in China with more than 490 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, 916 people are said to have recovered from it and more than 185,500 people are monitored by Chinese doctors.