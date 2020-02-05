Russians successfully evacuated from China’s Hubei Province — embassy

The statement also notes that rented buses delivered citizens to the airport from more than ten cities across the province, including those situated 400-500 km away from Wuhan, its administrative center.

"Diplomats of the Russian embassy in China dispatched to the Hubei Province to assist in the evacuation of Russian nationals successfully transported our compatriots to the Wuhan airport," the diplomatic mission said in a statement issued on its website.

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The operation aimed at clearing out Russian citizens from the Hubei Province in central China where a viral pneumonia outbreak originated from has been carried out successfully, the Russian embassy in China reported on Wednesday.

The special charter flights with Russians onboard left Wuhan in the early hours of February 5. The evacuated people were sent to the Russian city of Tyumen where they will be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine. According to Anna Popova, head of the Russian consumer watchdog, Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), no one is displaying symptoms of the disease among those who left China.

The official statistics says that 144 people were cleared out of Wuhan and Hubei, 128 of them are Russian nationals while the rest are citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries, apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of infections exceeded 24,300 in China with more than 490 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, 916 people are said to have recovered from it.