First jet with 82 Russians aboard leaves Chinese Wuhan for Russia

"There are 82 people aboard the Russian military transport plane with their personal belongings,’ the statement says.

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The first Russian Aerospace Forces’ plane has left the Chinese city of Wuhan and is now on its course to Russia with 82 Russian citizens onboard, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

They are travelling along with medics and specialists from the Defense Ministry who are constantly monitoring the passengers’ condition, the statement adds.

Shortly before the first flight departed, Wuhan’s airport welcomed the second jet arrived to evacuate Russians and other nationals.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced that military jets will deliver Russians to the Tyumen Region from the Chinese Hubei Province, epicenter of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the official, 147 people will be brought to Russia, including 10 Belarusian, three Kazakh, one Armenian and one Ukrainian citizens.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries, apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of infections exceeded 20,400 in China with more than 420 people reported to have died from the disease. Lethal coronavirus cases were also reported outside of mainland China.