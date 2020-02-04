Russia to evacuate its citizens from China’s Hubei Tuesday night

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia plans to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province of Hubei - the center of the coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak - Tuesday night, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said during his press conference in Beijing.

"This morning, we’ve received final written permission to use Chinese airspace. Believe me, this was not easy. The planes are on their way. We expect that today - basically during Tuesday night - we would be able to send our people back home," the envoy said.