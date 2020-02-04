Moscow has not yet invited Polish leadership to V-Day celebrations in Moscow

"No, the invitation [to the Polish leadership] has not been conveyed so far. This issue is not yet on the agenda," Peskov said.

CHEREPOVETS, February 4./TASS/. Moscow has not yet invited the Polish leadership to celebrations in Moscow on May 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

On January 28, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters that invitations to many foreign leaders "were sent long ago". He said Moscow is not publishing for the time being the list of high-profile guests who will attend the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, since not all of them have responded to the invitations as of yet.

On May 9, Moscow will host celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that it is going to be a major event.

Late in 2019, tensions flared up between Russia and Poland over the history of WWII. Back then, Warsaw criticized Putin’s statement in which he recalled that the Soviet Union was the last European state to sign a non-aggression treaty with Germany.