Russian nationals getting ready for evacuation from China’s Wuhan

"In general, everyone is calm, everyone is focused on leaving," a Russian student of Wuhan University told TASS over the phone. "Naturally, the majority of people are not happy with the upcoming quarantine; however, everyone understands that it is necessary and inevitable."

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russian nationals currently located in the Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan are getting ready for evacuation planned for today. Wuhan is a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people, where an outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected. According to recent data, over a half of people infected with the virus (13,500 cases including 414 deaths) are located in the Hubei province.

"Honestly, I am not happy with this evacuation, although leaving now is perhaps the right thing to do, because transport links between Russia and China have been suspended for an indefinite period," another Russian student said. "Besides, classes at university have been suspended, and nobody knows when the new semester will start." "So now I hope to get home safe and sound," she added.

Currently, 103 Russian nationals residing in the province have expressed the wish to leave China on social networks, among them Russian students and interns, entrepreneurs, tourists, several models. The Russian Embassy in China informed that as of 10:00 local time February 4, 132 Russian citizens have stated that they want to leave the Hubei province, 82 of them located in Wuhan.

Georgy Yegorov, a spokesman of the Russian embassy, informed TASS on Tuesday that there is no information on any Russians who contracted the novel coronavirus in China.

The number of Russians who wish to leave Wuhan continues to fluctuate. Several people who signed up earlier changed their mind, deciding to remain in the city. Most of them are students who consider the measures taken by the Chinese side to combat the spread of the disease sufficient.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads a special team for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia, informed earlier that the Russian Aerospace Forces plan to evacuate over a hundred Russian citizens from China’s Hubei province. According to the Russian Embassy in Beijing, there are 341 Russians located in the Hubei province, with 183 of them having contacted Russian diplomats. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier decreed to evacuate all Russian citizens wishing to leave the province on Russian Aerospace Forces aircrafts. On their arrival to China, Russian citizens will undergo the necessary medical tests.

About the virus

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuhan. The city has since been closed off for entry and exit. Foreign states are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths. There have been two cases of death from coronavirus outside mainland China - in Hong Kong and in the Philippines.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in 23 countries outside of China, including Russia. On January 30, WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.