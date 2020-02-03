Haikou airport uses big database to check passengers amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, February 3. /TASS/. The administration of Hainan's Meilan International Airport introduced sanitary control measures for all arriving passengers and will use big database technology to do so starting Monday, reported www.hinews.cn with reference to the local government.

Particular attention, as before, will be given to arriving citizens who over the past 14 days have visited the areas of China affected by coronavirus. However, now sanitary measures will apply to everyone with no exceptions, regardless of where a passenger comes from.

In the coming days, the airport expects an increase in passenger traffic, as the island residents and those who work in the province, who have gone on New Year's holidays, will begin to return. According to Deputy Mayor of Haikou Ju Lei, during this period, the authorities intend to strengthen sanitary control to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In recent days, our work on prevention and control focused on those who arrived from areas affected by the epidemic.We have improved our standards to check everyone who arrives at the airport, regardless of where they come from,” the news outlet quoted the official as saying .

At the end of January, due to the spread of the coronavirus, they began to check the body temperature of all passengers entering and leaving Haikou at the Meilan International Airport.

Hainan is one of the regions in China where a new type of coronavirus has been confirmed. According to the latest official data, 46 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the province, one of which turned out to be fatal. The largest number of cases was registered in the resort city of Sanya, where 14 people were diagnosed with a new type of pneumonia.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.