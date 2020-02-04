No new coronavirus cases reported in Russia in 24 past hours, says watchdog

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. No new cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been reported in Russia over the past 24 hours, the press service of Russia’s consumer watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being, reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 445 patients with signs of acute respiratory viral infections have been identified since the monitoring started," the watchdog said. "During the screenings, 53 patients were found with respiratory infections (adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, RS viruses, metapneumoviruses, bocaviruses, streptococci), 44 had influenza A, 23 patients were ill with influenza B, 12 had parainfluenza, 13 patients came down with a seasonal coronavirus infection, and 14 had a mixed infection."

"As a result of the monitoring across the Russian Federation, two novel coronavirus cases were detected in Russia, among Chinese nationals arriving in Russia. No new cases have been reported," it added.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 23 other countries, including Russia. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

The total number of coronavirus cases in China exceeded 20,400, the death toll climbed to 426. One more fatality has been reported outside China - in the Philippines.