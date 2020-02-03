No reasons for suspending all air links with China yet, says Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. There are no reasons for suspending all air links between Russia and China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has told the media.

"As far as Aeroflot and a ban on flights are concerned, we see no reasons for suspending all air links with China for the time being," said Golikova, who leads a special team for preventing the import and spread of the new coronavirus in Russia.

Golikova recalled that all flights to and from China currently went through only one terminal of Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport in order to minimize risks.

"Disinfection measures, control of personnel and the use of individual sanitation protection kits have been tightened. A special quarantine checkpoint is open. Rospotrebnadzor keeps all flights under control. I would like to point out that most passengers arriving at this terminal are transit travelers, who are to leave Russia," she added.

Starting from February 4 all foreign nationals arriving in Russia by plane will be able to cross the border checkpoint only at Sheremetievo.

"A special instruction to this effect is being readied for signature by the prime minister. The Ministry of Transport, Border Guard Service, Customs and consumer rights watchdog will temporarily restrict arrivals of foreign citizens from China starting from the midnight of February 4, except for Moscow’s Sheremetievo checkpoint. The restriction will not apply to citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries, air crews, official delegations and persons having Russia’s residence permit. The instruction will be finalized today," Golikova said.

Air traffic between Russia and China has been restricted since February 1. Only Aeroflot and four Chinese air carriers are still allowed to fly to and from Sheremetievo. All Chinese flights are via terminal F.

New coronavirus

The Chinese authorities at the end of December 2019 identified an outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Apart from China the disease was registered in 23 other countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an international emergency. The coronavirus has infected more than 17,000 in China. More than 350 patients died. One lethal outcome occurred in the Philippines.