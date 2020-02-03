Russia’s Aerospace Force to evacuate 133 Russians from China Feb 3-5

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force planes will evacuate more than a hundred Russian citizens from China’s Hubei province on February 3-5, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads a special team for preventing the import and spread of the new coronavirus in Russia, told a news briefing on Monday.

"As you may know, Russia’s Aerospace Force is getting ready to evacuate (133 - TASS) Russians from Wuhan and Hubei province. The evacuation will take place on February 3-5," she said.

The number of those evacuated may eventually change, she added.

According to earlier reports the Russian Defense Ministry will begin to evacuate Russians from China following an outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia. A special group of five planes has been created for the operation.

Instructions to use Aerospace Force planes for the evacuation were issued by President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese authorities at the end of December 2019 identified an outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Apart from China the disease was identified in 23 other countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an international emergency. The coronavirus has infected more than 17,000 in China. More than 350 patients died. One lethal outcome occurred in the Philippines.