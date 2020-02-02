Russian defense ministry’s plane ready to evacuate Russian citizens from China

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Five plane of the Russia aerospace forces have arrived at an airfield in the Eastern military district to evacuate Russian nationals from China, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"A Russian defense ministry air grouping established for the evacuation of Russian citizens from China, has arrived at an airfield in the Eastern military district," the ministry said, adding that the grouping consists of five aerospace force planes. The teams include medics and defense ministry’s virologists who have advanced diagnosis tools, individual protective gear and medicines.