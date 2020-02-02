130 Russians ready to leave China’s Hubei

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Some 130 Russians are ready to leave central China’s Hubei province amid the continuing pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus, Public Relations Officer at the Russian Embassy in China Georgy Egorov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday.

The Russian embassy is drawing up the list of Russian nationals who are planning to immediately leave the province. "We have established contact with 202 fellow countrymen and 130 of them have expressed readiness to leave the Hubei province," Egorov said.

Earlier reports said the evacuation effort scheduled for February 3-4 would involve Russian aircraft.

The number of people infected with a new type of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has exceeded 14,000, including more than 300 deaths. Over 320 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Coronavirus cases have been detected in another 23 countries, including Russia. The WHO has declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.