Russian Embassy in China prepares to evacuate Russians from Wuhan

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in China is preparing to evacuate Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the website of the diplomatic mission.

"In accordance with the decision to evacuate Russian citizens from Hubei and Wuhan, the embassy is compiling a list of Russian citizens who intend to urgently leave the province," the statement said.

According to official figures, 341 Russian citizens are in the evacuation region, including 300 in Wuhan. "The embassy has established contact with 186 compatriots. The procedure and time for the evacuation will be announced later," the statement said.

The statement clarifies that the diplomatic mission in real time accepts all appeals of Russians by phone, e-mail, through social network VKontakte. "There are no Russian citizens among confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China. We urge our compatriots to remain calm and keep in touch with the embassy," the diplomatic mission said.

Deputy Prime Minister, head of the emergency response headquarters for prevention of the novel coronavirus’ spreading to Russia Tatiana Golikova said earlier on Friday that the Russian government will begin evacuation of Russian citizens who are currently staying in the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei Province. "We are beginning evacuation of our citizens from Wuhan and Hubei. Before the end of the day we will clarify how many of our citizens are there. Preliminary data suggests that 300 people are staying in Wuhan and 341 are in the Hubei Province," she said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 21 other countries, including Russia. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

As of midnight January 31, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reaches 11,791, including 259 deaths and 243 who had recovered and been discharged from the hospital, according to the Chinese National Health Commission.