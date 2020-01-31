TASS signs cooperation agreement with Eurasian Peoples' Assembly

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. TASS news agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the Eurasian People’s Assembly (the International Union of Non-Governmental Organizations) during a session of the assembly’s General Council in Moscow, TASS reports.

Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly Andrei Belyaninov and TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman signed the agreement.

"This is a very important agreement for us. TASS agency has a great history, we are 115 years old, we are older than the Assembly, however, even now, our cooperation is of great importance. It is a big public project. The Assembly’s activity, the entirety of the Eurasian project plays an important role in the world. We hope to prove ourselves as worthy members of your Assembly," Gusman said on the outcomes of the signing ceremony.

The sides agreed to cooperate in the information sphere, notifying the public on the process of forming the greater Eurasian partnership of nations "based on spiritual and moral principles in the name of peace and harmony through developing multilateral cooperation and public diplomacy."

The Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly was established on November 2, 2016 during the Russian and Eurasian Peoples' Forum in Moscow. The main goal of the assembly is to aid the efforts of the civil society to develop integration processes within the Greater Eurasia area. The assembly’s organizing committee includes representatives of non-governmental organizations from Austria, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Finland, France and Montenegro.