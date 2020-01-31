Russia ready to help China develop vaccine against novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s government is ready to commission health specialists to China to help develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and chair of the novel coronavirus response headquarters Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"We are closely cooperating with the Chinese side concerning possible commissioning specialists from Russia’s health ministry and consumer rights oversight authority to China to offer corresponding assistance," she said, adding that the headquarters was maintaining contact with the Chinese colleagues to swiftly update recommendations to Russian nationals over the outbreak of pneumonia cause by the novel coronavirus.