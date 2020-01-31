Russia ready to help China develop vaccine against novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s government is ready to commission health specialists to China to help develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and chair of the novel coronavirus response headquarters Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.
"We are closely cooperating with the Chinese side concerning possible commissioning specialists from Russia’s health ministry and consumer rights oversight authority to China to offer corresponding assistance," she said, adding that the headquarters was maintaining contact with the Chinese colleagues to swiftly update recommendations to Russian nationals over the outbreak of pneumonia cause by the novel coronavirus.
On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial metropolis in central China with a population of 11 million. On January 7, 2020, the infecting agent was identified as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
Cases of the new coronavirus were also reported from 18 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Canada, the United States and Thailand. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.
By now, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has exceeded 9,800, with more than 200 killed by this coronavirus.