Hainan companies donate millions to fight coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, January 30. /TASS/. Medical and sanitary equipment producers on the Island of Hainan donated more than 21 mln yuan (about $3 mln) for purchasing sanitary and desinfection products necessary for tackling the coronavirus oubreak, according to the Hainan Daily.

Eight companies joined the national joint effort to fight coronavirus. The money was delivered to various medical institutions in particular in the provinces of Hubei, Sichuan, Hainan, Liaoning, Guizhou and to the city of Beijing. China's Red Cross branch also received a part of the donation.

Hainan is one of the regions in China where a new type of coronavirus has been confirmed. According to the latest official data, 46 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the province, one of which turned out to be fatal. The largest number of cases was registered in the resort city of Sanya, where 14 people were diagnosed with a new type of pneumonia.

The first group of doctors from the southern Chinese province of Hainan arrived in Jingzhou (Hubei Province), which was most affected by the new type of coronavirus pneumonia, in order to help its authorities to tackle the spread of the virus.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latert reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 19 other countries. The WHO declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.