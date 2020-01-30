Russian human rights chief holds talks with PACE president

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has discussed a wide range of human rights issues with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Daems, Moskalkova’s press service reported on Thursday.

"The commissioner has focused the PACE president’s attention on a range of current human rights issues, including rising intolerance, aggressive nationalism, discrimination of national minorities and confessional oppression," the press service said.

Moskalkova noted that several Council of Europe member states had set course on "rewriting and falsifying history, glorification of fascism, defamation of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people" in the Second World War. She added that Poland and the Baltic States are trying to undermine celebratory events of the 75th anniversary of their liberation by the Soviet army from Nazi rule.

The Russian human rights chief also mentioned "the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population" in Latvia, namely in schools and kindergartens. "At the same time, Russian is a native language or a language of communication among 37% of Latvian population," the message states. She noted that language discrimination violates Article 21 of the EU Charter, which prohibits any type of discrimination.

Moskalkova also mentioned a tendency to hinder activities of Russian reporters on the territory of foreign states. The commissioner asked Daems to focus on "such human rights violations by several Council of Europe states" and "to raise these issues at PACE."