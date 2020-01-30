Moscow court arrests five ex-police officers in journalist Golunov case

"The court hereby satisfies request of the investigation and orders to take Lyakhovets in custody until March 29," the judge said.

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has arrested for two months former head of synthetic drug trafficking police department of Moscow’s Western Administrative District Igor Lyakhovets accused of illegally detaining Meduza news outlet reporter Ivan Golunov, TASS reported from the courtroom.

Earlier, four former police officers, Denis Konovalov and Roman Feofanov, Maxim Umetbayev, Akbar Sergaliyev, were arrested as well.

Prosecution and Golunov’s representative supported the investigation’s position.

In turn, Lyakhovets’ defense attorney Alexei Kovrizhkin opposed his arrest. Lyakhovets himself told the court that the police officers had evidence that Golunov had committed the crime, while he also decried the case as political.

Golunov case

Golunov was detained in downtown Mocsow on June 6. According to police, the reporter was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov’s lawyer said that the drugs could have been planted on his client. All charges were eventually dropped on June 11 and Golunov was set free.

President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference in December that Russia’s Investigative Committee had opened criminal cases against five former police officers following Golunov’s detention.

While speaking to TASS on Wednesday, Golunov was hopeful that a trial against the former police officers would be fair.