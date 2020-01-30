Russia’s Utair flight returns to Moscow due to malfunction

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, January 30. /TASS/. Utair Airlines’ passenger jet travelling from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don is burning out fuel before landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. The plane’s flap-position transmitter went off, the airline’s press service told TASS.

"The flap-position transmitter went off aboard the flight travelling from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don and the aircraft commander made the decision to return to the airport of departure. The jet is now burning out fuel before the landing in accordance with rules," TASS was told.

The airline refuted reports that the aircraft is preparing for an emergency landing.

According to a TASS source in emergency services, the Utair Airlines’ Boeing left Moscow for Rostov-on-Don at 18:59 Moscow time but the commander turned back after the alarm went off notifying about the technical malfunction.