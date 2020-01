New US Ambassador John Sullivan to arrive in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. John Sullivan, the US ambassador in Russia, has met with editors-in-chief of the leading Russian media at TASS News Agency Thursday. The meeting took place in the traditional TASS Chief Editors Club format and featured a friendly atmosphere.

The US diplomat answered Russian journalists’ questions in detail, and assured them he intends to do his best to improve relations between Moscow and Washington.