Israeli president, foreign minister thank Putin for pardoning Naama Issachar

On Wednesday, the Kremlin press service announced that Putin had pardoned Issachar, who was serving a sentence in Russia for drug smuggling.

"So happy to get the news of President Putin's decision to pardon Naama and I thank him for the wisdom and mercy of the decision. The [Israeli] Prime Minister's important work on her release is praiseworthy. Our best wishes to the whole Issachar family," the president said in a statement released by his office.

Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the move earlier in the day.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a similar statement to welcome Putin’s move.

"Like all residents of Israel, I’m glad for the Issachar family, first of all for Naama’s mother, Yaffa. I’m glad that Naama would return home," he said. "I would like to note the important role of personal contacts between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as good relations between our countries."

Netanyahu and Rivlin requested Putin to pardon Issachar in October 2019. Katz said on December 6 that he discussed the issue during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Rome.

During a visit to Jerusalem on January 23, Putin met with Issachar’s mother, assuring her that "everything will be alright" regarding her daughter. "I am aware of the position of [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] who asks to make an appropriate decision. All that will certainly be taken into account when the final decision is made," Putin said. On January 26, Issachar made an official pardon appeal.

Commenting on the decision, Yaffa Issachar told Jerusalem Post she had been waiting for this moment for almost a year.

"It has been a long journey that I would not wish upon anyone," she said. "Now, all I want is to hug my daughter Naama. I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu from the heart for his diplomatic determination and great efforts.... I also thank Russian President Vladimir Putin for showing mercy."

Issachar case

Naama Issachar, an Israeli and US national, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on April 9, 2019, when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage.

On October 11, 2019, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region found Issachar guilty of drug possession and smuggling (Part 1, Section 228 and Part 2, Section 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and sentenced her to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony. The Moscow Regional Court upheld the verdict on December 19.