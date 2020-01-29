Israeli premier may accompany pardoned citizen Issachar to Israel — lawyer

NOVOYE GRISHINO /Moscow Region/, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuahu has expressed his readiness to accompany Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, convicted in Russia on drug charges and pardoned on Wednesday, back to her home country, one of Issachar’s lawyers said.

"Mr. Netanyahu wants to take her [home] in person," the lawyer said near a penitentiary facility near Moscow, where Issachar was serving her sentence.

In his opinion, the Israeli woman is expected to be released on Thursday. She will be taken to Israel "on board the Israeli president’s plane."

Another Issachar's lawyer, Vadim Klyuvgant, welcomed the Israeli citizen's pardon.

"We are very glad about Naama’s release and congratulate her and her relatives on this occasion. This comes as a result of intense joint work that includes legal protection and support by journalists, the public and diplomats," he said.

The Kremlin press service said on Wednesday that Putin had pardoned Issachar, who was serving a sentence in Russia for drug smuggling. "Guided by the principles of humanity, I decree to pardon Naama Issachar, born in 1993, sentenced on October 11, 2019 by the Khimki City Court of the Moscow Region, releasing her from serving the rest of her sentence," Putin’s decree says. The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.

Naama Issachar, an Israeli and US national, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on April 9, 2019, when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage.

On October 11, 2019, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region found Issachar guilty of drug possession and smuggling (Part 1, Section 228 and Part 2, Section 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and sentenced her to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony. The Moscow Regional Court upheld the verdict on December 19.