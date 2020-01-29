Switzerland’s ProtonMail attempts to solve problem that caused blocking in Russia

GENEVA, January 29. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Protonmail.com email service, from which shadow bomb scare ‘warnings’ were sent according to data of the Russian telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor, confirmed partial blocking of access to it in Russia and undertakes measures to contact with Russian authorities for removal of the blocking, the company told TASS on Wednesday.
"We have received reports that ProtonMail and ProtonVPN are currently partially blocked in Russia. We are reaching out to the appropriate authorities to get the block lifted as soon as possible," Protonmail.com said.
Read also
- FSB shuts down website behind wave of bomb hoaxes in Russia
- Renewed bomb scare triggers evacuation of Moscow, St. Petersburg courts
- About 250 facilities in St. Petersburg inspected due to bomb threats
- Bomb threats prompt evacuation of schools, courts in Moscow, St. Petersburg
- St. Petersburg courts undergo fresh round of evacuations from bomb scare
- Sberbank’s main office and several schools in Moscow receive bomb threats