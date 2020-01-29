Switzerland’s ProtonMail attempts to solve problem that caused blocking in Russia

GENEVA, January 29. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Protonmail.com email service, from which shadow bomb scare ‘warnings’ were sent according to data of the Russian telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor, confirmed partial blocking of access to it in Russia and undertakes measures to contact with Russian authorities for removal of the blocking, the company told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have received reports that ProtonMail and ProtonVPN are currently partially blocked in Russia. We are reaching out to the appropriate authorities to get the block lifted as soon as possible," Protonmail.com said.