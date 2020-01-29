At least 177 Russians are in China’s Hubei province — embassy

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. At least 177 Russian citizens are currently in the Hubei province (central China) where the largest number of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been recorded. The Russian Embassy in Beijing reported on Wednesday that 120 of them were in Wuhan, the city where an outbreak of pneumonia was recorded first.

"According to the information obtained by the embassy, there are 177 Russian nationals in the Hubei province, with whom communication has been established. Of these, 120 citizens are in the city of Wuhan," the embassy said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in China reported that it had been able to get in touch with 158 Russian citizens, 113 of whom were in Wuhan.