At least 177 Russians are in China’s Hubei province — embassy

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. At least 177 Russian citizens are currently in the Hubei province (central China) where the largest number of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been recorded. The Russian Embassy in Beijing reported on Wednesday that 120 of them were in Wuhan, the city where an outbreak of pneumonia was recorded first.
"According to the information obtained by the embassy, there are 177 Russian nationals in the Hubei province, with whom communication has been established. Of these, 120 citizens are in the city of Wuhan," the embassy said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in China reported that it had been able to get in touch with 158 Russian citizens, 113 of whom were in Wuhan.
According to the information provided by China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday morning, a total of 5,974 people have been infected with pneumonia caused by coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The death toll from the outbreak has climbed to 132.
On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces, as well as in other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.