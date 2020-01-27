Putin to take decision on Israeli woman’s plea for pardon after formalities are over

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take a decision on the plea for pardon from Israeli national Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges, after all the formalities are over, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"All the formalities are currently being implemented. The president will take his decision as soon as they are finalized," he said.

Naama Issachar, 25, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on April 9, 2019 when she was in the airport’s transit zone before boarding a connecting flight to Tel Aviv after arriving from New Delhi. The airport’s security guards found 9.6 grams of cannabis in her luggage.

On October 11, 2019, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow region found Issachar guilty of drug possession and smuggling (part 1, Article 228 and part 2, Article 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and sentenced her to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony. Issachar admitted her guilt of possessing the drug but denied smuggling charges, saying she had no access to her luggage checked in for the transit flight. She claimed she never took drugs and had no idea of how the cannabis could happen to be in her backpack. Moscow’s region court upheld the verdict on December 19.

During his visit to Israel last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Naama’s mother, Jaffa Issachar, and promised her that "everything is going to be fine."

Issachar pled for pardon on January 26. On the following day, the Moscow region’s commission for pardons approved her plea.