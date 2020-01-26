Sanya to open 12 new stations for charging electric vehicles

SANYA, January 26. /TASS/. The authorities of Hainan's resort city of Sanya intend to open 12 new charging stations for electric vehicles and hybrid cars by February 20, 2020, the Sanya Daily reported.

According to the news outlet, a total of 62 new points for recharging cars will be installed in the city. The publication emphasizes that these measures are part of the Hainan authorities plan for the island's "green" development and the transition to eco-friendly transport, in particular, electric and hybrid cars.

There were 16 charging stations in the city of Sanya at the beginning of 2020, the total number of stations reached 154.

In order to popularize electric vehicles and protect the region's unique environment, the provincial authorities plan to build 65,000 charging stations next year, and increase their number to 260,000 by 2025.

The Hainan authorities are actively tackling the pollution problem. According to the government plan, the island will completely stop selling hydrocarbon vehicles by 2030. The number of gasoline-powered cars in the province is deliberately declining while the number of eco-friendly cars running on electricity, hybrid fuel and hydrogen is growing. Currently, the provincial authorities are working on the issue a developed network of charging stations for electric vehicles.