Russian consumer watchdog outlines measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog has developed a package of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the watchdog said in a statement on Monday.

"On January 24, 2020, the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare developed an ordinance by the Russian chief health officer ‘On measures to prevent the 2019-nCoV coronavirus infection’," the statement reads, adding that the document had been drawn up at the government’s instruction. "The ordinance contains major steps aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia," the watchdog added.