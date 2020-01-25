Chinese citizens hospitalized in Moscow have no signs of pneumonia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Chinese citizens who were hospitalized from a Moscow hotel are in a satisfactory condition and have no signs of a complicated course of acute respiratory viral infection, especially pneumonia, the press service of the Moscow Health Department told TASS.

"Ambulance went to the place of residence of tourists primarily because they arrived from China. Usually, in such cases, an ambulance gives advice by phone. Doctors examined all the residents who have complaints on the spot. Given the increased attention to the region the tourists arrived from, and for the purpose of their further observation, seven people with signs of acute respiratory viral infection were hospitalized," the department’s press service said.

According to experts, all patients are in satisfactory condition and have minimal common manifestations of a respiratory disease. They have no signs of a complicated course of acute respiratory viral infection, especially pneumonia. Hospitalization was carried out as an additional measure of monitoring and examining the condition of patients.

"At present, a full range of necessary treatment and diagnostic measures is being carried out, all medical care is provided in full. There are no threats to the lives of patients and there is no reason to speak about an aggravation of the epidemiological situation," the press service explained.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, on Saturday evening, 1,438 (98% in China) confirmed cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV were registered in the world, of which 42 (2.9%) were fatal.