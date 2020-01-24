Lukashenko admits he avoids smartphone due to security concerns

The Belarusian leader revealed this on Friday during a meeting with local workers in the Mogilev Region.

MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confessed that he does not use a smartphone or other gadgets over security concerns.

"I don’t even have a cell phone. I see my presidential colleagues sitting and poking away at their iPhones.... I don’t do it. I know what security is. Nevertheless, it is not just about security, I have people to take care of that," Lukashenko specified, speaking at a Mogilev Region factory.

The head of state disclosed that if someone actually calls him on a cell phone, an aide brings it in.

"I rarely use this type of communication," Lukashenko emphasized. "Right now, all of you have these gadgets in your pockets, and wherever you go, those who need to can see you. Do you want it? I don’t think so."

Lukashenko also noted the negative effect of radio waves on people’s health. Speaking about the benefits of digital technology development, he also warned about the possible threat related to artificial intelligence development.