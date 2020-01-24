China's deadly coronavirus outbreak, snowy days in Moscow, designer bringing horses onto the catwalk in Paris are among some of the week's developments captured in TASS' photos.
This week in photos: China's coronavirus, snow in Moscow, and a horse on a Paris catwalk
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Bolshaya Almatinka river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 19© REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives in Davos for a two-day visit to the World Economic Forum, Switzerland, January 21© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Medical staff members carrying a patient into the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, China, January 20. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of the new type of pneumonia in Wuhan© REUTERS/Stringer
A fox on Cape Tobizin, the southernmost point of Russky Island, off Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast, January 21© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A member of Swiss Guards looks on ahead of the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at the Vatican, January 22© REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Models wear creations for the Franck Sorbier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection in Paris, France, January 21© AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Lawmaker Natalia Poklonskaya at a plenary meeting of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), Moscow, Russia, January 22© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Memorial Candle, a monument in Sacher Park commemorating the victims of the WWII Siege of Leningrad, in Jerusalem, Israel, January 23© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
US circus performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, in collaboration with artist Daniel Wurtzel, perform during a media call for Air Play at Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney, Australia, January 21© EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
A street vendor sells candy during snowfall in Moscow, Russia, December 22© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A road is flooded by the river Ter in Verges, Girona, Spain, January 23. A calamitous storm caused rivers to overflow their banks in eastern Spain© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter gets broadband communications system
The Ka-52 is the world’s sole helicopter, which is equipped with the high-speed data transmission system
Read more
75% of Ukrainian citizens support free use of Russian language in private life
Some 15% of Ukrainian citizens residing in the southern and eastern part of the country think that Russian can receive official status in the country, according to the poll
Read more
UN chief names four horsemen of apocalypse that threaten modern world
"Our world is edging closer to the point of no return," he said
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
US considering possibility of new sanctions against Russia over Venezuela — Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington is "looking closely at every element, resources"
Read more
Putin: Nothing in history can hold a candle to the Holocaust, Siege of Leningrad
The Russian president noted that the whole world was aware of the heroism of the defenders of Leningrad thanks to the multitude of documented evidence on the matter
Read more
Russian Helicopters rolls out new model for Special Forces
The makeover has "improved the weapons, the means of target detection and identification," the company's CEO said
Read more
Kazakhstan agrees to make Baiterek space complex unmanned
Kazakhstan, together with Russia and the UAE, is also looking into another project: upgrading the Baikonur’s Site 1, which launches manned missions, according to the top brass
Read more
Summary of Russian-Israeli relations
The Soviet Union was the first to recognize de-jure the state of Israel
Read more
Shipbuilders to build five more Project 23130 logistic support tankers for Russian Navy
The same-type tanker will join the Northern Fleet in 2024
Read more
State Duma adopts bill on amendments to Constitution in first reading
The bill was adopted unanimously
Read more
Lavrov to UN envoy: Damascus regained control over border zones adjacent to Iraq, Turkey
Moscow does not overdramatize the absence of considerable progress in the activities of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, according to the Russian foreign minister
Read more
Chechnya's head hopes that new Russian government will closely cooperate with regions
Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov said that "it is known that the government has colossal tasks outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly"
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31BM interceptor fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Siberia drills
The pilots practiced various piloting elements in the entire range of altitudes at speeds of 1,500 km/h to 3,000 km/h, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Up to 450 militants attack Syrian forces in Idlib
The attacks killed nearly 40 Syrian troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Over 120 missiles for Russian S-400 systems delivered to Turkey, says source
According to the source, the delivery and acceptance act was signed by the Turkish and Russian sides in Ankara in early December, giving the start to a 20-month warranty maintenance period
Read more
Moscow says the ball is in Warsaw’s court to mend Russian-Polish ties
Russia did not initiate steps aimed at curtailing cooperation with Poland, so it is not Moscow that should take measures to remedy the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
‘The truth and only the truth’: Putin defines strategy to fight WWII revisionism
The Russian leader reiterated that Russia intends to create a public information resource based on archived documents
Read more
Putin appoints deputies to Russian prime minister, eight new ministers
The new Russian government will consist of 21 ministers, twelve of whom served on the previous cabinet
Read more
Who’s who in Russia's new cabinet following the sweeping government reshuffle
The cabinet consists of 21 ministers, eight of whom were new appointees to their positions
Read more
Stril Explorer vessel to survey Nord Stream 2 route
US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019 signed the US defense budget providing for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and companies that participate in the project
Read more
Israel begins handover of buildings in Jerusalem’s Old City to Russian church — minister
The complex of buildings was built by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society in 1986, on land bought by Tsar Alexander III in 1859
Read more
Israel values Putin's understanding of its security needs — foreign minister
During his visit to Israel on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum
Read more
Press review: Russia’s new PM culls cabinet and did the USSR help to create Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22
Read more
Kremlin says unaware of plans to give Ukrainian, Belarusian regions right to join Russia
On January 15, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments
Read more
Dutch foreign minister’s speculations over plane crash in Iran impermissible — Zakharova
The diplomat recalled that Russia had provided sufficient evidence in the MH17 case testifying that all charges against it were absolutely groundless
Read more
Over 250,000 foreigners denied entry to Russia in 2019
In total, over 506,000 invitations to Russia and over 348,000 visas were issued last year
Read more
Kremlin: Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin in Israel, but no time for lengthy talks
On January 23, the Russian president makes a working visit to Israel for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and international Holocaust Remembrance Day
Read more
Putin appoints three former cabinet members to new positions
The Russian government led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned on January 15
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu unveil monument to Leningrad siege defenders in Jerusalem
The monument was erected in Sacher Park located close to Israel’s Foreign Ministry buildings, Supreme Court and Knesset
Read more
Putin curtails visit to Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
The Russian president will meet with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli national detained in Russia
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Russian space firm offers lunar transportation system independent of US orbital platform
The new Ryvok-2 transportation system concept offers a reusable lunar spacecraft as the delivery vehicle for the crew with the option of direct landing on the Moon’s surface
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship fires Kalibr cruise missiles during drills
Under the drills’ scenario, the ship’s crew thwarted a notional enemy’s air attack
Read more
‘Not chasing IBM and Google’: Russian scientists work on independent quantum computer
The aim is to develop a system based on logical qubits with an error correction that would be useful from a practical standpoint, according to the company engineer
Read more
NATO initiates dangerous games in space — Lavrov
Russia's acting foreign minister stressed that the US had "destroyed" two out of three major treaties in the area of strategic stability
Read more
Putin shakes hands with Prince Charles at Jerusalem forum
At the hall entrance, the Russian leader was greeted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin who saw him to his front row central seat by himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
Putin praises Israel’s efforts on commemorating World War II
Putin has stressed that manifestations of xenophobia and antisemitism should be countered anywhere in the world
Read more
Russia needs strong presidential power, parliamentary republic is inadvisable — Putin
The Russian leader explained that for a normal operation of the parliamentary system, the political structure in the country should "develop over a course of a long time," like in Europe, where some parties have existed for centuries
Read more