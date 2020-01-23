Holocaust must not be exploited for political posturing, Putin insists

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged against subjecting the memory of the Holocaust to political posturing.

"Sadly, the memory of the war, its lessons and legacy have far more often become the objects of fleeting, momentary political posturing. This is absolutely unacceptable," Putin said, speaking at the fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.

He added that "it is the duty of current and future politicians, state and social figures to protect the good names of heroes, dead or alive, the civilians, the victims of the Nazis and their collaborators."