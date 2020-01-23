Holocaust must not be exploited for political posturing, Putin insists

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged against subjecting the memory of the Holocaust to political posturing.
"Sadly, the memory of the war, its lessons and legacy have far more often become the objects of fleeting, momentary political posturing. This is absolutely unacceptable," Putin said, speaking at the fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.
He added that "it is the duty of current and future politicians, state and social figures to protect the good names of heroes, dead or alive, the civilians, the victims of the Nazis and their collaborators."
"To that end, it is important to use all means - informational, political, cultural," he stressed. "I am certain that everyone present here shared these concerns and are ready to fight side by side with us for truth and justice."
The Russian leader called on the international community to stay vigilant, so that emergence of the first outgrowths of chauvinism and anti-Semitism not be overlooked.
"We all bear responsibility for not allowing the horrible tragedies of the past war to repeat themselves, so that future generations keep in mind the horrors of the Holocaust, the death camps, the Siege of Leningrad, Babi Yar, Khatyn. [Moreover,] you need to stay vigilant and not turn a blind eye to or overlook the first sprouts of hate, chauvinism, anti-Semitism, or let xenophobia and other similar sentiments get silent support. This must not go unnoticed," Putin emphasized.