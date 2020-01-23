Serbian leader salutes TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on 70th birthday

"My dear friend, please accept my genuine congratulations on your birthday. I wish you good health, personal happiness and big success in your further endeavors. I have a lot of respect for your rich experience and achievements that make you a well-respected man not only in your country, but also abroad," Vucic wrote, adding that he is honored to have worked with Gusman.

Vucic highlighted Gusman’s contribution to Russian-Serbian relations. "You are the only reporter in Russia who has developed six films about my country based on your interviews. This is a great contribution that strengthens friendship and cooperation between our brotherly nations and states," the Serbian leader wrote, expressing hope for further cooperation.

Mikhail Gusman was born in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku on January 23, 1950. He graduated from Azerbaijan University of Languages and the Journalism Department of the Baku Higher School of Political Science. In 1995, he was appointed as Vice President of the ANKOM-TASS international think tank. In October 2000, the Russian president signed a decree appointing Gusman as TASS first deputy director general.

His popular TV program known as The Formula of Power has been on air for nearly 20 years and earned him Russia’s State Award in literature and arts. Gusman also holds the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation. In addition, he was awarded the Order of Friendship, the Order of Honor, and the Order of Merit Fourth Class. Over his career, he has won a number of international journalism awards. For years, Gusman has represented Russia in UNESCO’s International Program for the Development of Communication. In addition, Gusman has served on numerous boards of global media associations.