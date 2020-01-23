Putin: Russia, Israel indignant over attempts to revise WWII results

"I would like to note with gratitude and recognition that Israel attaches special attention to preserving the truth about the decisive contribution by the Soviet Union to the victory over Nazism. Here, like in Russia, people are concerned, alarmed and indignant over attempts to deny the Holocaust, revise the results of World War Two and whitewash murderers and criminals," the Russian leader stressed.

The monument opened in Jerusalem is a symbol of "deep common memory," Putin stressed. He recalled that the idea of creating the monument belonged to non-indifferent representatives of the Israeli public and Russian war veterans "and it was created with the assistance of the authorities of St. Petersburg and Jerusalem with the financial support of philanthropists from both countries."

The Russian leader also pointed out that the Candle of Memory monument was the second memorial site on Israeli soil opened in recent years: a monument was erected in the city of Netanya in 2012 to commemorate the feat of Red Army combatants and commanders. Putin also pointed to "the honest and extremely respectful attitude to Soviet soldiers" reflected in the expositions of the Yad Vashem memorial to Jewish victims in Europe.

"The name of the memorial that is opening today is also dear to us. Each year, the Candle of Memory action starts in Russia at four hours in the morning on June 22, the day of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. People in all the cities, towns and villages light a candle as a sign of grief over those fallen in that terrible war. This tradition started precisely in St. Petersburg, formerly Leningrad, in 2009. Now a Candle of Memory is also present here in Israel where almost 1,300 residents of the besieged city, their descendants and friends live and where people honor their heroes and remember the fallen," Putin said.

In his speech, the Russian president spoke about the unprecedented feat of residents of the besieged Leningrad. "Several days ago, when I was looking through documents, I came across the fact that shook me. Over the years of the siege, the Leningraders donated 144 tonnes of blood for the needs of the front, notwithstanding this situation," he said.

As Putin went on to say, "deprived of food, lighting and heating, they continued to work in hospitals, engage in arts, science and education and saved the great city for future generations while sacrificing themselves."

"The unconquered Leningrad became a true legend while the grandeur of the strength of its residents’ spirit and their belief in the victory proved to be the highest point of human dignity," the Russian leader stressed.