Putin calls for international response to attempts to justify Nazism

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Attempts to distort the truth about WWII and justify the Nazis and their accomplices require a response from the entire international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement for a collection of remarks by world leaders about their commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism presented on the sidelines of the World Holocaust Forum.

"World War Two, the deadliest and bloodiest conflict in human history, brought inexplicable suffering to the peoples of Europe and the whole world," the Russian president noted. "The Holocaust tragedy is one of the most horrifying examples of inhumane crimes committed by the Nazis. The memories of its victims will remain in our hearts forever. We are mourning millions of citizens of various countries who were tortured to death in concentration camps and ghettos or died of starvation or diseases. We are paying homage to the courage of heroic Soviet soldiers and officers, our allies and Resistance fighters who risked their lives to save the world from Nazism."

The Russian leader voiced regret over the fact that, in the contemporary world, some countries openly promoted misanthropic ideas of racism and anti-Semitism and held neo-Nazi marches. He added that attempts were being made to distort the truth about WWII and justify the aggressors and their accomplices, while monuments dedicated to liberators were vandalized and demolished.

"Such an outrageous phenomenon calls for a response from the entire international community," he stressed. "I would like to recall that Russia has been working on the issue systematically and consistently. We submit a draft resolution titled ‘Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance’ to the UN General Assembly annually. A provision condemning any Holocaust denial is an integral part of that document."

"We are determined to continue to adamantly resist any forms of nationalism and extremism, anti-Semitism and religious conflicts. We expect all counties and peoples to pool efforts in the fight against these threats," Putin concluded.

The World Holocaust Forum is being held in Jerusalem on Thursday. The heads of state and government from 45 countries, including Russia, Germany, Italy, the United States, Ukraine and France, are taking part in the event.