Two hospitalized in St. Petersburg not showing signs of coronavirus, say health officials

The doctors are diligently working on a diagnosis, and testing is underway, the Committee added.

SAINT PETERSBURG, January 23. /TASS/. Two people hospitalized in St. Petersburg are not exhibiting any signs of the infamous coronavirus, the city’s Healthcare Committee told journalists.

"The patient's state remains moderate. There are no clinical and laboratory signs that would indicate the coronavirus. Diagnostic measures are continuing, and biomaterial has been sent to a certified virology laboratory," the press service said.

A number of regional media and Telegram channels have reported Wednesday that a Russian national who came from China was hospitalized over the suspected coronavirus infection.

A total of two people were taken to St. Petersburg’s Botkin Hospital for Infectious Diseases. A Russian national coming from China was hospitalized at the airport Wednesday. The other patient is a Chinese student who also returned from China recently, Hospital Chief of Staff Alexey Yakovlev said. The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being clarified that the student came from China a week ago.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the passengers coming from a number of Asian countries undergo thermal imaging check. Since the early days of the outbreak, the public health watchdog has set up epidemiology monitoring, ramped up sanitary and quarantine control at the border checkpoints, streamlined a plan of action for medical staff upon encountering suspected infection cases, and ensured the readiness of medical organizations to receive patients coming from at-risk countries.

Coronavirus discovery

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia strain in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the culprit. All cases of the suspected pneumonia were lab tested. As a result, infectious agents of such diseases as flu, bird flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) were excluded from the list of possible pathogens.

Separate cases of the new pneumonia were registered in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Russia’s Health Ministry commenced work on a vaccine and has held talks with Chinese scientists on obtaining the required biological material.